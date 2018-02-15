Jeffrey Tambor officially leaves 'Transparent'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Thursday the departure of Jeffrey Tambor, the Emmy-winning star of its dramedy Transparent.

The actor's former personal assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, accused Tambor of sexual harassment last fall. Guest star Trace Lysette later made allegations of inappropriate behavior against Tambor, as well.

Tambor has denied any wrongdoing, but said in November, "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."

Whether he would return for Season 5 of the series was unclear until Thursday, however, Variety reported.

Deadline.com reported Tambor's representatives did not respond to a request for comment regarding his departure.

"I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires," series creator Jill Soloway said Thursday. "We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family."