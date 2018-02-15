DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios celebrate Valentine's Day

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former co-stars DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios celebrated Valentine's Day amid dating rumors.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums spent the holiday together Wednesday, according to an interview with Jackson on the Bigger Talks with Eric Bigger podcast the same day.

"We actually are going out for Valentine's Day -- as friends, as friends," Jackson told host and fellow Bachelorette alum Eric Bigger. "We're really good friends, and you know, we just enjoy each other's company and we like to take things slow."

"I feel like the last couple months, it's been a lot of pressure for us to be something or this or that," he said of speculation. "But at the end of the day, you know, it's her and I. We hang out. We have fun, and you know, that's it."

Jackson and Olympios have become close since their controversy in Season 4. ABC said in June that it found no evidence of "misconduct" after a producer raised concerns about Jackson and Olympios partaking in sexual acts while under the influence of alcohol.

"A year from now, you never know, but for right now, you know, we're strictly friends," Jackson told Bigger.

Jackson wished his Instagram followers a happy Valentine's Day in a post Wednesday, saying he's come to embrace the holiday after maturing over the past year.

"I used to dislike Valentines Day and troll the 'corny' lovers. But over the last year, I've matured, become more of a lover and for the first time in my life I'm finally accepting and allowing myself to love," the star wrote.