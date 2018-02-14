'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 to release in two parts

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 will be released in two parts and the first six episodes will arrive on May 30, Netflix announced.

The comedy series starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, will then return with more episodes at a later date in 2018.

The move to split up Season 4 into two parts was made in order to give fans new episodes as soon as possible, Krakowski said Wednesday while appearing on NBC's Today.

"We finished filming season three a year ago ... we are thrilled to go back tomorrow," the actress said. "I also have really good news about our show. Because it's been so long, we're going release the first six episodes on May 30th. We're going to shoot them and get them out as quickly as possible so we don't have to make our fans and audiences wait so long."

#JaneKrakowski tells us that 6 new episodes of @KimmySchmidt will be released on May 30th! pic.twitter.com/6Jga0YpljT — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 14, 2018

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt follows the adventures of Schmidt (Kemper) after she is rescued from a doomsday cult and starts a new life in New York City. The series is executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.