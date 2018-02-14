NBC orders second season of 'Midnight, Texas'

Home / Entertainment News / TV

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 8:03 PM
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NBC said it ordered a second season of its sci-fi thriller Midnight, Texas.

Based on the books by Charlaine Harris, the show stars François Arnaud as Manfred, "a charming, powerful psychic who can communicate with spirits and finds safety in Midnight surrounding himself with both human and supernatural allies," a news release said.

Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who served as consulting producers on the first season, will be showrunners for Season 2.

"I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas," Harris said in a statement. "I can't wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who've been asking me questions daily, will have their reward."

