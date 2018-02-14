Hoda Kotb's boyfriend, daughter record surprise Valentine's Day message

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb's boyfriend and daughter surprised the star with a special message on Valentine's Day.

The 53-year-old television personality teared up on Wednesday's episode of Today after watching a video from Joel Schiffman and daughter Haley Joy.

Kotb is away in South Korea covering the Pyeongchang Olympics for NBC. She was all smiles as she took in Schiffman and Haley Joy's message from their home in New York.

"We miss the dinner and a show. Mommy dances and sings," Schiffman said in the clip. "So today we are going to do some finger painting. We're going to make a picture for Mommy for Valentine's Day."

Schiffman ended his message by "translating" some baby talk from Haley Joy.

"I think she said, 'We love you, we can't wait for you to come home, and happy Valentine's Day,'" he said.

Kotb and Schiffman celebrated Haley Joy's first birthday as a family before Kotb left for South Korea. Haley Joy officially turned 1 year old Wednesday on Valentine's Day.

"It's already Valentine's Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine's baby! We celebrated little Haley's birthday before I left," Kotb captioned a video Tuesday on Instagram of her family's early celebration.

Kotb's co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer also received messages from their families. Guthrie shares 3-year-old daughter Vale and 14-month-old son Charlie with Michael Feldman, while Dreyer is parent to 13-month-old son Calvin with Brian Fichera.