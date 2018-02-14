'Atlanta' Season 2: 'Robbin' Season' begins in new trailer

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield continue to try to better their lives in the latest trailer for FX's upcoming second season of Atlanta, dubbed Robbin' Season.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Glover's character Earn waking up inside of a storage locker, being searched by police and finding monetary success as he is seen holding up a stack of hundred-dollar bills.

"You're gonna get us robbed," Zazie Beetz as Vanessa tells Glover. Robbin' Season refers to a time in Atlanta before Christmas and New Year's when crime rates rise.

Henry's Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles is seen continuing to pursue his rap career by recording a radio commercial while Stanfield's character is featured describing "Robbin' Season."

"Everybody gotta eat," he says while sitting on top of a car.

Atlanta: Robbin' Season is set to premiere on FX on March 1.