Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Atlanta' Season 2: 'Robbin' Season' begins in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 11:53 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield continue to try to better their lives in the latest trailer for FX's upcoming second season of Atlanta, dubbed Robbin' Season.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Glover's character Earn waking up inside of a storage locker, being searched by police and finding monetary success as he is seen holding up a stack of hundred-dollar bills.

"You're gonna get us robbed," Zazie Beetz as Vanessa tells Glover. Robbin' Season refers to a time in Atlanta before Christmas and New Year's when crime rates rise.

Henry's Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles is seen continuing to pursue his rap career by recording a radio commercial while Stanfield's character is featured describing "Robbin' Season."

"Everybody gotta eat," he says while sitting on top of a car.

Atlanta: Robbin' Season is set to premiere on FX on March 1.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Flynn the Bichon Frisé wins Best in Show at Westminster Flynn the Bichon Frisé wins Best in Show at Westminster
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Michael Bloomberg Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Michael Bloomberg
Joel Kinnaman trained for 6 months to prep for 'Altered Carbon' Joel Kinnaman trained for 6 months to prep for 'Altered Carbon'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Mena Suvari, Peter Gabriel Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Mena Suvari, Peter Gabriel
Nicky Hilton cuddles newborn daughter Teddy in photo Nicky Hilton cuddles newborn daughter Teddy in photo
Loading...