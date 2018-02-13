Ryan Murphy inks overall deal with Netflix

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy has signed a multi-year deal to produce new shows and films for Netflix, starting July 1.

"Ryan Murphy's series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement Tuesday. "From Nip/Tuck -- our first licensed series -- to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and American Horror Story, we've seen how his brand of storytelling captivates consumers and critics across the globe. His celebrated body of work and his contributions to our industry speak for themselves, and we look forward to supporting Ryan in bringing his broad and diverse stories to the world."

"The history of this moment is not lost on me," added Murphy, who also co-created Glee. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."

Murphy's Ratched -- a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series with Sarah Paulson -- and The Politician -- a musical comedy starring Ben Platt -- are already lined up to premiere globally on the streaming service.