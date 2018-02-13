Kylie Jenner posts photos in Bentley after daughter's birth

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram after giving birth to her daughter.

The 20-year-old reality star posted photos in her car Monday after welcoming her first child, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.

The pictures show Jenner striking a pose behind the wheel of her Bentley. The new mom wore a cranberry-colored Adidas tracksuit that matched her car's interior.

Jenner's post had received more than 6.8 million likes as of Tuesday morning. The photos were the first new pictures to show the star's body since November, as she had been keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Jenner announced her daughter's birth Feb. 4 following months of speculation. She apologized at the time for keeping fans "in the dark," explaining she kept quiet for the sake of her health and privacy.

"I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how," the star said. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Us Weekly reported Monday that Jenner is "a natural" mother, but is leaning on her mom, Kris Jenner, for help with Stormi.

"Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi," a source said. "Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home."

"Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi," the insider added.