Aaron Paul cradles his infant daughter in new photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- New dad Aaron Paul cradles his infant daughter in a cute photo on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actor's wife, Lauren Paul, posted a picture Saturday of Paul sharing a sweet moment with their baby girl in her nursery.

The snapshot shows Paul smiling down at his daughter as he cradles her close to his chest. Lauren couldn't help but gush about the actor in the caption.

"I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever," she wrote.

Paul posted a mirror selfie the same day of himself holding his daughter at home. He captioned the photo with black heart and baby emojis.

🖤👶🏻 A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 10, 2018 at 10:42am PST

Paul and Lauren announced their daughter's birth Thursday. Their baby girl's nursery features a white crib, a pink canopy play area with cozy bedding and stuffed animals, and a gold garland featuring different phases of the moon.

"It's quickly turned into our favorite room in the house," Paul said of the nursery in an interview with Us Weekly in December. "Everything's just very light and very warm, it feels like a little nest. It's the most exciting time of our lives."

Paul is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad. He presently portrays Eddie Lane on the Hulu series The Path, which returned for a third season in January.