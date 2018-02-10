Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton join 'Good Omens' ensemble

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The League of Gentlemen stars Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton have joined the ensemble of Good Omens, a six-part drama based on the fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

The series, which is expected to film in South Africa until early next month, is scheduled to air on BBC Two in the United Kingdom and via Amazon Prime elsewhere. It stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Reece Shearsmith and Niamh Walsh.

"I'm delighted to be working with David and Michael again and, of course, with Steve -- bringing a little film noir menace to such an exciting project. Being bad never felt so good!" Gatiss said in a statement.

"To be asked to fly to Cape Town with Mark and meet up with old friends David and Michael working on a script from the genius mind of Neil Gaiman...? Well, you had me at Cape Town. Glozier and Harmony are a small piece of the jigsaw, but, hopefully, one which will fit nicely into place," Pemberton added.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Adria Arjona, Anna Maxwell Martin and Derek Jacobi.

"Part of the joy of Good Omens is getting to see what our angel and demon have been doing during human history. And part of the joy as a writer is writing parts with specific actors in mind. Steve Pemberton was my only choice for Glozier and Harmony has to be Mark Gatiss, in a film noir interlude set in 1941," Gaiman remarked.