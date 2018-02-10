Home / Entertainment News / TV

Leonardo DiCaprio-produced 'Frontiersmen' to premiere on History March 7

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 9:40 AM
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, a docu-series executive produced by The Revenant star Leonardo DiCaprio, is scheduled to debut on the History channel March 7.

"In April of 1775, just weeks before the American Revolution begins, a group of pioneers launch their own revolution, defying a king to establish a permanent settlement on the frontier," a news release said.

"Before them lies a territory of 2.5 million square miles of vast, raw, untamed land stretching from the Appalachian Mountains to the Pacific Ocean that will one day forge a new nation," the release went on. "The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen spans a formative period of history featuring the first 75 volatile years of the United States -- from the Revolution through the California Gold Rush -- where Daniel Boone, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, John Frémont, Davy Crockett and Andrew Jackson set forth across uncharted land with determination and self-reliance."

The four-part, eight-hour program will feature dramatizations of significant moments in American history and interviews with experts and survivalists.

Jennifer Davisson and Stephen David are also executive producers on the project.

