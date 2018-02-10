Cody Fern lands role on 'House of Cards'

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Australian actor Cody Fern has joined the ensemble of House of Cards for the political drama's sixth and final season.

Fern is best known for his roles in War Horse, The Tribes of Palos Verdes and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Production on Season 6 of the Netflix series is now underway. It will star Robin Wright, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The show is being reworked since its male lead -- double Oscar-winner -- Kevin Spacey was fired, following allegations he sexually harassed men he worked with over the course of many years.