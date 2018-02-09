'Big Sick's' Nanjiani, Gordon developing 'Little America' series for Apple

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The married couple behind The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, are writing and executive producing a half-hour anthology series for Apple titled Little America.

The series, from showrunner Lee Eisenberg who is also writing and executive producing, is based on true stories featured in Epic Magazine that explore funny and heartfelt tales about immigrants in America, Deadline reported.

Namjiani, Gorodon and Eisenberg are also being joined by co-creator of Netflix's Master of None Alan Yang as an executive producer along with Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector from Epic Magazine.

Little America will be a part of Apple's upcoming slate of original programming that also includes a half-hour untitled Kristen Wiig comedy, Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer, an untitled morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the Steven Spielberg produced Amazing Stories anthology and space drama See. Apple has yet to announce how it will release the content.

Namjiani starred in and co-wrote The Big Sick with Gordon. The film, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, depicts the real-life love story about the couple.