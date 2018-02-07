AnnaLynne McCord recalls tension with '90210' co-star Shenae Grimes

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord wasn't always friends with co-star Shenae Grimes.

The 30-year-old actress, who played Naomi Clark on The CW series, said on Tuesday's episode of the Wendy Williams Show that she and Grimes "were at each other's throats" until their second-to-last day on the show's set.

"Shanae and I, who played Annie [Wilson], we were literally at each other's throats for five years and the day before we wrapped, Shenae calls me and was like, 'Hey, I can't believe it's over.' I'm like,'[Expletive]?!'" she told host Wendy Williams.

McCord explained her underlying social anxiety made her sometimes come off as a "mean girl" on set.

"I just was removed from everything. I had social anxiety and I didn't know it, so it makes you seem like a real little piece of work," the star said.

"Shenae and I, it was so funny. We hash it out the day before we wrapped all five years, and I end up at her wedding in England and now we're friends. We have dinner dates," she shared. "It's awesome, I love her."

McCord referred to Grimes as her "little boo" in a post from their trip to Knott's Berry Farm in October 2016. Grimes also shared a picture from the outing, calling McCord one of her "favorites."

"Spooky times @knottsberryfarm with some of my favorite ghouls!!! #scaryfarm," the actress wrote.

90210 had a five-season run from 2008 to 2013. The series was a reboot of the Fox drama Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired from 1990 to 2000.