Season 7 of 'Once Upon a Time' will be its last

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 6, 2018 at 7:44 PM
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Once Upon a Time" co-creator Adam Horowitz said Tuesday his fairytale drama is ending with its seventh season.

"Thank you all for seven amazing years of #OnceUponATime!" he tweeted, along with a longer statement.

"Seven years ago we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible. But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us -- years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope. We're so grateful to our brilliant collaborators -- the cast, crew, and writers -- as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind Once Upon a Time. We hope they join us for these last few hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forrest for one more adventure."

Variety reported the show will return for the second half of its seventh and last season on ABC on March 2. This season stars Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar, Alison Fernandez and Mekia Cox.

By the time of its finale, more than 150 episodes of OUAT will have aired.

