Cameran Eubanks posts photo with daughter after breastfeeding criticism

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- New mom Cameran Eubanks posted a photo with her daughter Sunday after being criticized for quitting breastfeeding.

The 33-year-old television personality shared a picture with daughter Palmer Corinne on Instagram after choosing to stop breastfeeding at 3 months.

The picture shows Eubanks strike a sassy pose in a bathrobe as Palmer sits strapped in a carrier on her chest. The Southern Charm star welcomed her daughter with husband Jason Wimberley in November.

"OOTD #liketoknowit #slay #ImReadyForYouJason," she captioned the snapshot.

Eubanks came under fire last week after announcing in a lengthy Instagram post that she's done breastfeeding.

"Today marks the day I am DONE with breastfeeding," the star said in a note dated Jan. 31. "Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs. Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone."

"I'm quitting because I'm just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE," she added. "I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn't bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that. You are NOT a bad mother if you don't like breastfeeding."

People reported Eubanks was criticized in several since-deleted comments, although others voiced their support for the star.

"You go girl...put those Sanctimommies and Lactivists in their place. You do you!" one person wrote.

Eubanks came to fame on the MTV series Real World: San Diego, and later competed on The Challenge. She stars on Southern Charm, which was renewed for a fourth season on Bravo in February 2017.