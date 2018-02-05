'This is Us' cast hugs America following emotional episode

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The cast of NBC's This is Us including Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, appeared on The Tonight Show Sunday following the airing of an emotional episode that explained how Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson died.

Host Jimmy Fallon discussed the episode, which aired following the Super Bowl, and gathered the cast around a camera to comfort America with a symbolic hug.

"I feel like after the episode, I need a hug from you guys, and America needs a hug," Fallon said alongside the cast who proclaimed "We love you guys!"

Ventimiglia is seen in the episode rescuing his family from a fire started in their home by a faulty crock-pot. He rushes back into the house to save the family dog and appears to have survived the ordeal until he dies from cardiac arrest at a hospital due to inhaling too much smoke.

"It was very secretive. We had scripts that were on red paper because they can't be photocopied," Ventimiglia said about the lengths NBC went on to ensure that events from the episode would remain secret. "We had a password when we were talking about the actual event."

Ventimiglia also shared on Twitter that Jack Pearson will still be featured on This is Us in the future. "Just so everyone knows it....#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He's you. He's me. He's Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all :) And this isn't the end of Jack. Stay tuned," he said.