Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch return to 'SNL' for colonial Super Bowl sketch

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live stars Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch returned to the sketch comedy series this weekend for a Super Bowl-inspired sketch.

Set in 1775, the segment showed the women as part of the opposing groups -- the Philadelphians and the Patriots of New England -- trash-talking each other about their victories against the British in the American Revolution.

Alongside Dratch on the New England side was SNL guest host Natalie Portman.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are set to face off in real life during Sunday's Super Bowl LII game in Minneapolis.