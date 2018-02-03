Home / Entertainment News / TV

'General Hospital' adding Max Gail as Sonny's father

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 3, 2018 at 4:00 PM
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Max Gail, who is best known for playing Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz on the cop comedy Barney Miller, has been tapped to play Sonny's father on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

TVLine reported Gail is replacing actor Ron Hale, who played the role of Mike Corbin on the show from 1995 to 2010.

Gail's first episode as Mike is expected to air Monday.

Mike and his son, gangster Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, have had a complicated relationship for decades. Sonny is frequently called upon to bail compulsive gambler Mike out of trouble after years of estrangement.

"Sometimes an actor comes on a show and changes dynamic. That's @MaxGail," Benard tweeted.

