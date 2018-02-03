Home / Entertainment News / TV

BBC orders eighth season of 'Death in Paradise'

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 3, 2018 at 11:43 AM
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- BBC One says it has renewed its crime drama Death in Paradise for an eighth season.

Ardal O'Hanlon will reprise his role of Detective Jack Mooney on the show, which is filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

"We're delighted to be returning to [the fictional setting of] Saint Marie for more fun and intrigue -- as well as some big surprises. It's a joy to work on a show that is so loved by its audience and we can't wait to head back to Guadeloupe and start filming later this year," Tim Key, executive producer of Red Planet Pictures, said in a statement.

"Death in Paradise is a much loved gem in the BBC One schedules and we are so delighted to announce that it will be returning in 2019 for its eighth series," added Tommy Bulfin, BBC executive producer and drama commissioning editor for Northern Ireland.

