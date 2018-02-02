'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz 'steps up' in 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff trailer

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jaina Lee Ortiz "steps up" in a first full-length trailer for the Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

The 31-year-old actress plays Andy Herrera, a Seattle Fire Department firefighter and the daughter of the station's captain, Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval).

The preview shows Ortiz rise to the occasion after her father steps down after being injured in a fire. The character also develops a romance with her fellow firefighter Grey Damon (Jack Gibson).

The ABC series also stars Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza and Grey's Anatomy actor Jason George, who returns as Ben Warren. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo makes a cameo as Dr. Meredith Grey.

"Head three blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial and into the fire...Here's your first look at the official trailer for #Station19, premiering March 22 on ABC!" the network wrote on the show's official Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy is in its 14th season and airs Thursdays on ABC. The series previously inspired the spinoff Private Practice, which had a six-season run, and several web series, including Grey's Anatomy: B-Team.