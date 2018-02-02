'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen separates from husband

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Modern Family star Julie Bowen and her husband are calling it quits.

People confirmed Thursday that the 47-year-old actress and Scott Phillips, a real estate investor, have separated after 13 years of marriage.

Bowen and Phillips' relationship had been "on the rocks for some time," according to TMZ. News of the split follows reports in December that the couple were "living separate lives."

Bowen and Phillips, who share 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav, were last photographed together at a Harlem Globetrotters game with their kids in February 2017. The actress previously joked that she and Phillips were "too tired" to divorce.

"We watch all these people get married and split up and go, 'Wait, did they get married after us or before us?'" she told Us Weekly in September 2016. "We outlast all these people. The answer: We're too tired to do anything else!"

Bowen plays Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, which returned for a ninth season on ABC in September. The series co-stars Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.