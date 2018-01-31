'Roseanne: The Return' special to air on ABC Feb. 15

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ABC says it plans to air Roseanne: The Return, a special edition of 20/20, on Feb. 15.

The nine-season sitcom Roseanne is being revived with its original cast after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Season 10 is to begin March 27.

Returning actors Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke will reminisce about old times in the 20/20 tribute and talk about what it has been like to reprise their roles as members of the struggling, Midwest Conner family.

"The special interviews Roseanne executive producers Whitney Cummings and Bruce Helford; actress Patricia Heaton, star of The Middle, known as the modern-day Roseanne; and The Middle creators and executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline, who began their careers as writers for Roseanne," a news release said. "The hour also highlights the guest stars who were on the show before they became famous including George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Leonardo DiCaprio."