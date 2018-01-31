Katherine Heigl joins 'Suits' for Season 8

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy Emmy winner Katherine Heigl has landed a lead role for Season 8 of USA Network's Suits, following the departures of series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

Heigl will act alongside Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dulé Hill. Her character, Samantha Wheeler, was described in a news release as "a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm's greatest ally ... or most powerful enemy."

Season 8 is to begin production April in Toronto.

"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an executive producer I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement Wednesday. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

"On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family -- I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself," added Aaron Korsh, creator and executive producer of Suits. "I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure -- Samantha's wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt."

Suitors, let's give a warm welcome to @KatieHeigl, the newest member of Pearson Specter Litt. Read more about the exciting announcement here. https://t.co/1wTRuU3l8y — Suits (@Suits_USA) January 31, 2018

Heigl lives in Utah with her husband Josh Kelley and their three children. She also starred in the short-lived series Doubt and State of Affairs.