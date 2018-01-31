John Krasinski is the new 'Jack Ryan' in Super Bowl-bound trailer

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- John Krasinski leaps into action in a new trailer for Amazon's upcoming spy thriller series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The trailer, released Tuesday, is set to be aired during Super LII on Feb. 4 following Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

Krasinski is seen in the clip working for the CIA as he takes on threats from around the world.

The character, who has been featured in number of novels by Clancy, has previously been portrayed on the big screen by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and Ben Affleck.

"When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies," reads the synopsis for the series that is set to debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service Aug. 31.

Jack Ryan is executive produced by showrunner Carlton Cuse and Krasinski and also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish.

"There's so much value in being able to reach an audience that is this global and this broad," head of marketing for Amazon Studios Mike Benson said about placing the trailer during the Super Bowl in an interview with Variety.

"Jack Ryan is a series that both men and women can and will watch, and the Super Bowl is a big, unique event in which the ads are as important, sometimes more important, than the game itself. This is an important series to us, and we wanted to be there," he continued.