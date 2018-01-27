Paul Reiser on 'Mad About You' revival: 'We're still talking'

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Mad About You co-creator and star Paul Reiser says the possibility of reviving the sitcom remains alive, but he doesn't have much news to report.

"We're still talking. Tough decision. But thank you all you nice people that have chimed in with nice things to say. We'll definitely keep you posted. #MadAboutYou," Reiser tweeted Saturday.

The show featured Reiser and Helen Hunt as the Buchmans, a young couple juggling marriage, friends and careers in New York City. It ran 1992-99 on NBC.

The television landscape lately has seen a spate of revivals. New seasons of the long-canceled shows Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Roseanne, Gilmore Girls and Arrested Development have all recently been ordered with their original stars onboard, while CBS alone has rebooted S.W.A.T., Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver with new casts, and reportedly is working on remakes of Magnum, P.I. and Cagney and Lacey.