CBS developing reboots of 'Magnum, P.I.' and 'Cagney and Lacey'

By Karen Butler  |  Updated Jan. 27, 2018 at 9:31 AM
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- CBS is working on new versions of classic shows Magnum, P.I. and Cagney and Lacey.

Variety said pilots for the remakes have been ordered for the 2018-19 television season.

No casting has been announced yet.

The network is already the home of S.W.A.T., Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver reboots. It also announced this week it has ordered more episodes of Murphy Brown, with its original star Candice Bergen returning, more than a decade after the sitcom went off the air.

Deadline.com said the new Magnum, P.I. will once again be a private investigator drama set in Hawaii, but this time will feature a female Higgins sidekick. John Hillerman created the part and played it opposite Tom Selleck as the title character on the show, which ran 1980-88.

Set in Los Angeles, the police drama Cagney and Lacey aired 1982-88 and starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless.

