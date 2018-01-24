Luann de Lesseps 'doing great' after leaving rehab

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps is "doing great" after a three-week stay in rehab.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York star reunited with her co-stars Tuesday after seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

"It's good to be home. I'm doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support," she tweeted.

Ramona Singer shared a since-deleted photo with de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer at dinner that night, according to People.

"The gang's all here!" Singer wrote, adding "#reunited."

E! News reported de Lesseps completed a 21-day program Sunday and has resumed filming The Real Housewives of New York.

"She sounds amazing. Very clear-headed," a source said. "She's in a good space right now."

De Lesseps checked into a rehab facility in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on an officer. She is scheduled to return to court Thursday, Jan. 25.