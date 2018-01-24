John Malkovich to guest star on 'Billions' for Season 3

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Places in the Heart, Dangerous Liasions and In the Line of Fire star John Malkovich is to play a part in the third season of the Showtime drama Billions.

"Oscar nominated actor, @johnmalkovich will join the cast of #Billions, in a guest role as Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov. Season 3 begins March 25 only on #Showtime," the cable network tweeted Wednesday.

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis will return as Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod "in a world that has shifted on its axis," Showtime teased earlier this month.

"Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades, Chuck's wife and Axe's performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably. Money, power, justice and revenge are all on the line for each of these characters as well as for the rest of the stellar cast."

Rounding out the drama's ensemble are Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn.