Candice Bergen returning for 13 new episodes of 'Murphy Brown'

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Candice Bergen has signed on to reprise her iconic broadcast journalist character in a 13-episode revival of Murphy Brown.

CBS announced Wednesday it is bringing back the Emmy-winning sitcom for the 2018-19 broadcast season, with series creator Diane English once again serving as writer/executive producer.

No other casting has been announced yet.

The show initially ran 1988-98.

"As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate," a CBS news release said.