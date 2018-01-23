Hoda Kotb says she 'might' marry boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says she "might" tie the knot with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

The 53-year-old Today anchor discussed her future with Schiffman on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of daughter Haley Joy's first birthday.

"Maybe, we might," Kotb told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together."

"I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old and if we're going to do it, we might as well do it," she explained. "I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it. We're doing our lives. Yeah, I think we're good this way."

Kotb adopted Haley in February, and subsequently confirmed she would raise her daughter with Schiffman. She told DeGeneres that Schiffman immediately supported her desire to adopt.

"I was 52 and I had thought about having kids for a long, long time," the star recounted. "One day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said, 'I have to talk to you about something because I can't push it down anymore, push it away. Don't answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time.'"

"He said, 'Okay, what is it?' and I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.' Keep in mind he has a daughter who's in law school. He's a guy who's about to turn 60. He looked at me and said, 'I don't need a day,'" she said. "I knew I had chosen the right man."

Haley Joy will celebrate her first birthday on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. Kotb shared a cute photo last week of her daughter and Schiffman wearing New Orleans Saints gear the day of the team's NFC playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We love you @saints!!! Here's to next year!!!" she captioned the picture.