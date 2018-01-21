SAG gala host Kristen Bell on politics, harassment: 'Fear and anger never win the race'

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Host Kristen Bell addressed recent political turmoil and the heightened attention to the treatment of women as she opened Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The star of The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars first encouraged struggling artists to keep at it, saying that connecting people through art is important.

"It is a true privilege to experience and share the wide scope of humanity through storytelling," she said. "Everyone's story deserves to be told -- especially now. We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and with diligence because fear and anger never win the race and most importantly -- regardless of our differences -- I think we can all come together and delight in one thing: Frozen 2 is coming out in theaters, 2019, you guys. I am very excited."

Bell is the gala's first host.

The event is being simulcast on TBS and TNT.