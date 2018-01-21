Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Lies,' 'Veep,' 'Us,' 'Billboards' win top SAG Awards

By Karen Butler  |  Updated Jan. 21, 2018 at 10:35 PM
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The casts of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, This is Us and Veep were honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

They won the prizes for Best Ensemble in a Film, Drama Series and Comedy Series respectively.

Three Billboards co-stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell also earned the accolades for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Film.

Gary Oldman went home with the Best Actor in a Film statuette for Darkest Hour and Allison Janney scored the award for I, Tonya.

In the television categories, Claire Foy was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown and Sterling K. Brown won for Best Actor in a Drama Series for This is Us.

Veep leading lady, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, was also deemed Best Actress in a Comedy Series and William H. Macy picked up the prize for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Shameless.

Big Little Lies cast-mates Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman won for Best Actor and Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

Kristen Bell hosted the SAG Awards ceremony, which was simulcast on TBS amd TNT.

Morgan Freeman was also presented with the Life Achievement Award.

