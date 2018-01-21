Home / Entertainment News / TV

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson to be presenters at Sunday's SAG Awards

Jan. 21, 2018
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Connie Britton, Geena Davis, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have joined the lineup of presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Also confirmed to take the stage are Molly Shannon, Brie Larson, Laura Linney, Leslie Mann, Megan Mullally, Sarah Silverman, Rosanna Arquette, Halle Berry, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Dakota Fanning, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Lupita Nyong'o, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Marisa Tomei and Kelly Marie Tran.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the gala honoring excellence in film and television acting will be simulcast on TNT and TBS.

