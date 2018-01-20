Martin Clunes to star in new BBC sitcom 'Warren'

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly actor Martin Clunes has signed on to star in the BBC's new comedy series Warren.

The British broadcaster said Clunes will play Warren Thompson, "a pedantic driving instructor who thinks the world is against him."

Additional casting for the show and its premiere date are expected to be announced soon, the network said.

"Great scripts attract great actors and this was the case with Warren. Martin plays the central role to perfection and is supported by a fantastic cast. We can't wait to make it," Jimmy Mulville, managing director of Hat Trick Productions, said in a statement.

"I had kind of told myself that I didn't want to do another sitcom, but because this came from Hat Trick I thought it was worth a read and the script is just so funny that I didn't want anyone else to do it," Clunes added.

The show was written by Paul McKenna and Jimmy Donny Cosgrove.