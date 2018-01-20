Home / Entertainment News / TV

Joel McHale to host weekly, topical series for Netflix

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 20, 2018 at 8:16 AM
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Joel McHale has signed on to host a weekly, topical series for Netflix.

The half-hour Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is scheduled to debut Feb. 18.

Netflix said in a news release the program "takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. It's a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week.

"Featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and insane video clips from the worldwide realms of TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every corner of the Internet, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is destination viewing for comedy lovers, or people who just really, really like green screens."

McHale is known for starring on the sitcoms Community and The Great Indoors, as well as for hosting the entertainment program The Soup. He will soon be seen in the Netflix movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

