'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment center

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is going back to treatment.

The 25-year-old television personality announced in a tweet Wednesday that she's seeking additional help for "childhood trauma" after being treated for suicidal thoughts.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Lowell wrote.

"THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!!" she said of husband Tyler Baltierra, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee. "And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

Lowell said in a follow-up tweet to a fan that she's working on her "childhood trauma." She most recently entered a six-week program in November and returned home Dec. 30.

"So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support," the star wrote at the time.

Lowell came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom. The series co-stars Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, and returned for a seventh season in November.