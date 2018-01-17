Home / Entertainment News / TV

Rupert Friend to co-star in 'Strange Angel' on CBS All Access

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 6:18 PM
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Homeland alum Rupert Friend landed a role in Strange Angel, CBS All Access' upcoming drama.

"Friend will play Ernest Donovan, the enigmatic neighbor of Jack Parsons, who becomes the young scientist's tour guide into the illicit underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles," a news release from the streaming service said Wednesday. "A lost soul and drifter, Donovan pulls Parsons out of his humdrum existence and into a strange new religion that encourages its followers to pursue their deepest and darkest desires as a means of bending the world to their will."

Jack Reynor will play Parsons in the series, which is based on George Pendle's novel of the same name.

David Lowery is directing and executive producing the project.

