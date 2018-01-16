WWE Raw: Braun Strowman lifts a semi-truck, Seth Rollins battles Finn Balor

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Braun Strowman went on a rampage backstage on Raw Monday after he was fired by general manager Kurt Angle.

Angle kicked off the show lambasting Strowman for decimating his Royal Rumble opponents Kane and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last week by using a grappling hook to pull down a tall stage structure on top of them.

Strowman's firing received a negative reaction from the live crowd in San Antonio before The Monster Among Men was seen attacking Angle's security team and launching into a full on assault on the backstage area of Raw.

Strowman, in a rage, tossed over the semi-truck connected to the Raw production hub as Angle looked on in shock. The Olympic hero was forced to rehire Strowman and add him back into the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble as Strowman held up announcer Michael Cole.

Strowman celebrated his rehiring by tossing Cole off the stage onto a group of security guards. Strowman meets Lesnar and Kane in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.

In the main event, Seth Rollins faced off against Finn Balor after The Balor Club defeated Rollins, his Shield brother Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan last week.

Jordan was situated at ringside along with Balor Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The competitive match was interrupted by Sheamus and Cesaro who were looking for revenge after Jordan caused them to lose to Titus Worldwide earlier in the night.

As Sheamus and Cesaro charged at Jordan at ringside, the Raw Tag Team Champion moved out of harm's way which led to a brawl with Gallows and Anderson.

Balor would break up the fight and move back into the ring where he was tripped by Jordan. The interference allowed Rollins to plant Balor's face into the mat for the three count by bringing back his former finishing maneuver, The Curb Stomp.

Other moments from Raw included WWE paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Cedric Alexander defeating Tony Nese; Asuka defeating Nia Jax via Match Stoppage after Jax appeared to be injured; The Revival returning to defeat a pair of local competitors; Sonya Deville defeating Sasha Banks; Woken Matt Hardy defeating Heath Slater; and Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defeating The Miz's Miztourage consisting of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match.