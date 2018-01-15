'Waco,' 'Yellowstone,' 'Heathers' get premiere dates on new Paramount Network

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount Network -- previously known as Spike -- has announced the premiere dates for its upcoming slate of programs.

Starring Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Andrea Riseborough, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner and Camryn Manheim, the six-part, fact-based program Waco is to debut Jan. 24

The miniseries will air ahead of the 25th anniversary of the federal siege and 51-day standoff at cult leader David Koresh's Branch Davidian compound in Texas during which 86 people were killed.

Heathers -- which is billed as "a pitch-black comedy anthology series based on the 80s cult classic film of the same name" -- will begin March 7. The ensemble for the contemporary, young-adult show includes Grace Victoria Cox, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Mathews, James Scully, Shannen Doherty, Selma Blair and Casey Wilson.

Shot on location in Utah and Montana, the epic drama Yellowstone is scheduled to start June 20. It was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan whose credits include Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons and Denim Richards.

"Costner stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders -- land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park," a synopsis said. "It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny -- where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world's largest oil and lumber corporations. Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of America seen through the eyes of a family that represents both."