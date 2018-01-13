Home / Entertainment News / TV

IFC orders third season of 'Stan Against Evil'

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 13, 2018 at 1:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- IFC has renewed its horror-comedy Stan Against Evil for a third season.

Starring John C. McGinley and Janet Varney, the fresh episodes are slated to begin airing in the fall.

Season 2 ended in November with McGinley's retired Sheriff Stan Miller and his replacement, Varney's Evie Barret, "accidentally opening a portal into the past, allowing the 17th century demons to create new mayhem in their quaint town of Willard's Mill," a news release noted.

Trending Stories
'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to air live after State of the Union address 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to air live after State of the Union address
Mark Wahlberg donating $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund Mark Wahlberg donating $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
'General Hospital' alum Vanessa Marcil expecting daughter 'General Hospital' alum Vanessa Marcil expecting daughter
Amber Portwood, Brandi Glanville join 'Marriage Boot Camp' Amber Portwood, Brandi Glanville join 'Marriage Boot Camp'
Tia Mowry expecting baby girl: 'We are so excited' Tia Mowry expecting baby girl: 'We are so excited'
Loading...