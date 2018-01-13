IFC orders third season of 'Stan Against Evil'

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- IFC has renewed its horror-comedy Stan Against Evil for a third season.

Starring John C. McGinley and Janet Varney, the fresh episodes are slated to begin airing in the fall.

Season 2 ended in November with McGinley's retired Sheriff Stan Miller and his replacement, Varney's Evie Barret, "accidentally opening a portal into the past, allowing the 17th century demons to create new mayhem in their quaint town of Willard's Mill," a news release noted.