'Flight of the Conchords' special planned for May on HBO

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 9:16 AM
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An hourlong Flight of the Conchords comedy special is set to air on HBO this May.

New Zealanders Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are scheduled to tape the program during their live, sold-out Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.

Hamish Hamilton is directing the special.

McKenzie and Clement have appeared on the cable network in various Conchords projects since 2005, including an edition of the standup comedy series One Night Stand and two seasons of their own sitcom Flight of the Conchords.

