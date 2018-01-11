Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o named SAG Award presenters

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild has announced the first round of celebrity presenters for the 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony.
Confirmed to take the stage and hand out awards are Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.
The gala is scheduled to take place Jan. 21 with Kristen Bell as host. The event honoring excellence in film and television will be simulcast on TBS and TNT.
We're almost down to single digits! Only 🌟TEN🌟 more days until the 24th #sagawards makes its way to your screens! Tune in Jan. 21 5pm PT/8pm ET on @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork to see who'll take home the freshly cast Actor®! pic.twitter.com/F5SRVloQ3n— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2018