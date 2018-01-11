Home / Entertainment News / TV

Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o named SAG Award presenters

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 8:25 PM
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild has announced the first round of celebrity presenters for the 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony.

Confirmed to take the stage and hand out awards are Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

The gala is scheduled to take place Jan. 21 with Kristen Bell as host. The event honoring excellence in film and television will be simulcast on TBS and TNT.

