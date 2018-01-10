Superman's grandfather takes center stage in first 'Krypton' trailer

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Superman's grandfather Seg-El fights for his family's legacy in the first trailer for Syfy's upcoming comic book drama, Krypton.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) describing how his family led a revolution against tyranny on Krypton and a look at the doomed alien planet.

Seg-El is also paid a visit from a mysterious stranger from the future who pleads with the hero to stop an incoming threat in order to preserve Superman's future.

"Where I'm from, your grandson becomes the greatest hero of the universe," Seg-El is told.

Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer who penned 2013's Man of Steel and co-wrote its sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"You can tell [from that trailer] that time travel is involved, and what that means is history could be changed, and what happens in this show could be very different from the backstory that people know," Goyer said to Gizmodo at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"A lot of people know that Krypton blows up and that's what caused Superman to come to Earth, but this is really an untold story," he continued.

Krypton will premiere on March 21 on Syfy.