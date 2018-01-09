WWE Raw: The Miz returns, Braun Strowman decimates Brock Lesnar

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Miz returned to Raw Monday after a two month hiatus and promptly set his sights on Roman Reigns and his Intercontinental Championship.

The A-lister officially returned and resumed his rivalry with Reigns during a special segment of Miz TV that also included Miztourage members Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas happy to have their leader back.

"In 2018, I will celebrate the birth of my daughter. In 2018, I will become the longest-reigning and single greatest Intercontinental Champion of ALL-TIME!" The Miz said, promising that he would take back the Intercontinental Championship from Reigns whom he said was just borrowing his title.

It was later announced that The Miz will be getting his rematch against Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship during Raw's special 25th anniversary show on Jan. 22.

The Miz ended the night by attacking Reigns after The Big Dog was involved in a Six-Man Tag Team Match where he teamed up with his fellow Shield brother Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to take on the newly reformed Balor Club consisting of Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Balor Club, who used to team up together as part of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, earned the victory after Jordan accidentally kept the referee from seeing Reigns being tagged in. This led to Balor nailing Rollins with the Coup de Grace for the three count. Jordan continues to frustrate The Shield who are without their core member, Dean Ambrose, who is out with an injury.

The Miz then appeared post-match and pummeled Reigns with help from The Miztourage. The Miz planted his rival with a Skull-Crushing Finale and then a Triple Powerbomb, a reference to The Shield's team-based finishing maneuver.

Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar stopped by to allow his advocate Paul Heyman to once again declare how The Beast was going to retain his title at the Royal Rumble against his opponents Kane and Braun Strowman.

As Lesnar was exiting up the ramp, he was attacked by Kane and sent to the backstage area. It was there that Strowman ambushed both men and threw Lesnar through a table.

The Monster Among Men then found a grappling hook and used it to pull down a tall stage structure onto the already laid out Kane and Lesnar. Lesnar was then seen being put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance much to Heyman's horror. Kane was able to recover and walk off the assault.

Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Strowman and Kane at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.

Other moments from Raw included Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville; Woken Matt Hardy defeating Curt Hawkins; Titus Worldwide defeating Cesaro and Sheamus; Samoa Joe defeating Rhyno; Nia Jax attacking Asuka; and Cedric Alexander defeating Enzo Amore via Count-out after the Cruiserweight Champion tweaked his ankle.