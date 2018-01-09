Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie to star in BBC thriller 'The Cry'

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie have signed on to star in The Cry, the BBC's four-part thriller about a couple whose infant is abducted in Australia.

Jacquelin Perske penned the screenplay for the adaptation of Helen FitzGerald's novel and director Glendyn Ivin will film the project in Scotland and Australia.

"I first read Jacquelin Perske's script on a plane. It felt like walking a tightrope, racing page to page, unsettling, unknowable, uncomfortable, and thrilling. I look forward to tackling this challenge and bringing it to the screen with such a talented team in Glendyn Ivin, Brian Kaczynski and Claire Mundell with Synchronicity Films and the BBC," Coleman said in a statement Tuesday.

"From Helen FitzGerald's addictive and exciting novel, to Jacquelin Perske's beautifully written scripts, I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of the amazing team that has been formed to bring these complicated characters and thrilling story to the screen. Synchronicity Films have a great track record in producing high quality drama and Glendyn Ivin is without a doubt one of the most exciting directors working today. I'm over the moon that they've asked me to join this amazing project," Leslie added.

Coleman is best known for her work in The Young Victoria and Doctor Who. Leslie was recently seen in Top of the Lake: China Girl.