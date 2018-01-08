'Atlanta' Season 2 to premiere in March

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- FX has announced that the second season of Atlanta, from creator and star Donald Glover, is set to arrive on March 1.

The second season has also received the new title of Atlanta Robbin' Season, Variety reported.

A short teaser trailer for the sophomore season was aired during the Golden Globe awards and featured a logo with the new Robbin' Season moniker.

Stephen Glover, Donald's brother and a writer on the show, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the Robbin' Season name refers to a time in Atlanta before Christmas and New Year's when crime is on the rise.

"People have to get Christmas gifts, so it's a time where robbery will go up. You might get your package stolen from the front porch," Stephen said. "It's just a very tense and desperate time."

Donald also said that 1990's cartoon Tiny Toon Adventures served as an inspiration for Robbin' Season.

"We just went into this, like, 'Why are we going to do Season 2? Everybody does Season 2!' And in the writers room, we talked a lot about How I Spent My Summer Vacation by Tiny Toons - which was a show we all really liked - and that was kind of the inspiration for season 2," Donald said.

FX also announced that drama Trust will debut on March 25 and the final season of The Americans will premiere on March 28.