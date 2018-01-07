'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Big Little Lies' score top Golden Globes for TV

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were the early winners at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles

The Handmaid's Tale was declared Best Television Drama, while its star Elisabeth Moss won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama.

Nicole Kidman was honored with the statuette for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. Her co-star Alexander Skarsgård won the prize for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Sterling K. Brown earned the accolade for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for his work in This is Us.

Rachel Brosnahan took home the Globe for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.