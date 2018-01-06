Janet McTeer joins 'Ozark' for Season 2

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Albert Nobbs and The White Queen actress Janet McTeer is joining Jason Bateman and Laura Linney for Season 2 of Netflix's Ozark.

McTeer will play a "Chicago-based attorney with links to the cartel. In making a deal with the devil, she becomes a potential threat to the Byrdes," the streaming giant said in a news release.

The show casts Bateman as a financial adviser Marty Byrde, "who has been quietly laundering money for a drug kingpin [played by Esai Morales,] and must quickly uproot his wife and children [played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner] and move the operation to The Ozarks, after his partner is caught cheating the business."

The cast also includes Julia Garner, Jason Butler Harner, Jordana Spiro, Peter Mullan and Lisa Emery.