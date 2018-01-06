CBS renews 'Young Sheldon' for Season 2

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its sitcom Young Sheldon for the 2018-19 broadcast season.

Set in 1980s Texas, the show stars Iain Armitage as the child version of the character Jim Parsons plays on The Big Bang Theory.

"Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it's been on the air," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Saturday. "While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can't wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd's vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older ... and smarter."

The series co-stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan and features the voice of Parsons as narrator. Parsons, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers.